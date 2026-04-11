US ‘clearing out’ Strait of Hormuz: Trump

President Donald Trump says the US is starting “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz in a social media post.

Reiterating claims that Iran’s navy, air force and air defence systems have been destroyed, Trump says that the only threat from Tehran is “that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines, which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea”.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to countries all over the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others,” he added. “Incredibly, they don’t have the courage or will to do this work themselves.”