E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Pakistan ready for Mauritania clash after record-breaking win, says Nadia Khan

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PAKISTAN’S Mariam Mehmood (C) in action during the FIFA Series match against Turks and Caicos at Stade Alassane Ouattara.—Courtesy PFF
PAKISTAN’S Mariam Mehmood (C) in action during the FIFA Series match against Turks and Caicos at Stade Alassane Ouattara.—Courtesy PFF
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ABIDJAN: Pakistan’s record-breaking 8-0 victory over the Turks and Caicos Islands in their FIFA Series opener on Thursday has sent confidence soaring through the squad, said newly-crowned all-time leading goalscorer Nadia Khan, as head coach Adeel Rizki warned against complacency ahead of their next fixture against Mauritania.

Pakistan made a sizzling start to their campaign at the Stade Alassane Ouattara, with Zahmena Malik opening the scoring in the 10th minute.

Aqsa Mushtaq doubled the lead just two minutes later before Layla Banaras made it 3-0 with a weaving run and smart finish past the half-hour mark.

Mariam Mahmood expe­rtly volleyed in a cross at the back post in the 38th minute to send Pakistan into the bre­ak with a four-goal cushion.

The second half brought more of the same. Nadia planted a perfect header from a left-wing cross in the 56th minute, which made her the record goal scorer.

Aqsa scored a pearler in the 76th, Banaras netted her second with a perfectly pla­ced shot from outside the box and Isra Khan completed the scoring in the 81st minute.

The victory surpassed Pakistan’s previous best of 7-0 against the Maldives in September 2022 and marked a historic start to the team’s first-ever FIFA event.

The 25-year-old Nadia described the achievement as overwhelming in a video message released by the Pakistan Football Federation.

“It’s an amazing feeling initially, I don’t think it sunk in until after the match,” Nadia who plays for English outfit Blackburn Rovers, said. “It was just an overwhelming feeling and it is so amazing to do it with the national team. I am proud of myself and the overall performance.”

“It boosts our confidence so much, the scoreline meant so much to us,” the forward added. “This scoreline is something else.”

She said the atmosphere following the final whistle was electric, with the team bus turning into a celebration of their hard work.

“The team bus was an experience in itself,” she said. “We were whistling and laughing, enjoying ourselves and the moment we worked so hard for. It was amazing, I want to be in that moment again. They need that again.”

Looking ahead to Pakis­t­an’s next match against Mau­r­itania on Sunday, Nadia said the team was working tirelessly and eager to take the pitch.

“We are looking forward to the game. We are ready. I can’t wait for it,” she said.

Head coach Adeel acknow­l­edged that the victory had lifted the mood around the camp but stressed the importance of staying grounded.

“After such victories your next few days become better,” Adeel said. “Your confidence is boosted, so everything is going in the right direction.”

However, he cautioned that the team must translate that energy into their remai­ning fixtures and avoid getting ahead of themselves.

“We cannot take our opponents lightly,” the head coach emphasised. “They already played one game and also watched our performance so they will be prepared.”

The coach singled out the performance of his midfielders as a particular source of satisfaction, noting that their display reflected hours of work on the training ground.

“That was something we worked on a lot,” Adeel revealed. “So during the match it was very evident that the training proved to be fruitful.”

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

Sport

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 11, 2026 04:31pm
Best of luck to greenshirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2026 02:45pm
Wishing green shirts the best of luck in the upcoming match against Mauritania. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0

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