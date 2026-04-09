E-Paper | July 15, 2026

FIFA opens disciplinary probe against Spanish FA

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MADRID: World football’s governing body FIFA told AFP on Tuesday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation over anti-Muslim chants heard at a recent match between Spain and Egypt.

A section of fans at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona had chanted “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”, during the international friendly on March 31.

“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings today against the Spanish FA for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt,” the governing body told AFP.

It was the latest in a string of similar incidents to overshadow Spanish football in recent years, with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior in particular repeatedly racially abused.

Last week, Spanish police said they were investigating “Islamophobic and xenophobic” chants and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned an “unacceptable” incident while insisting that an “uncivil minority” would not be allowed to tarnish the country.

The Spanish Football Federation had also condemned the chants while Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim and played in the match, blasted “a lack of respect” by those who are “ignorant and racist”.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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