Wonder Craft: No-mess pencil sharpener jar

How many of you get irritated or even scolded when you’re writing and sharpening your pencil, only for the shavings to scatter all over the place? I certainly do. I get annoyed, and then I get scolded, too.

I even tried keeping a box to put the pencil shavings in, but that idea didn’t work either, because once the box tipped over and the shavings scattered all over the place. That’s when I started thinking about making something myself. So I came up with the idea of creating a simple craft that would not only help me with my homework, but also keep all the shavings in one place. I could just throw them away once it was full. Honestly, it turned out to be so useful that I’m really glad I made it.

The best part is that you only need a few things to create this handy little craft.

Let’s get started:

Photos by the writer

Any plastic container, a small jar (you can use glass, but the safe is plastic) A scissor or screw Marker Pencil sharpener Elfy or hot glue Glitter paper or sticker for decoration

Directions:

Photos by the writer

Mark the centre of the jar lid. This is where you will make a hole; picture 2. If you don’t have a soldering iron, you can use scissors or a screw to make a hole in the lid from the inside, according to the size of the sharpener you are going to attach. Make sure you take help from an adult for this step; pictures 3 and 4. Use a slim pencil sharpener (not a fancy one) and fix it over the hole using hot glue or Elfy. You may need help from an adult here as well; pictures 5 and 6. Now for the fun part. You can decorate your jar however you like: use markers to draw patterns or stick on stickers, glitter sheets or anything you prefer; see pictures 7 and 8.

This simple yet handy craft is truly useful. You can carry it to school or keep one at home. All your pencil shavings will stay in one place, so you won’t feel irritated or get scolded anymore!

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026