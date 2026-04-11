Story time: Hassan’s bicycle

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

“Mum, do you need any help?” Hassan asked.

His mother paused for a moment before answering. She felt both happy and confused — happy because her son had offered help and confused because he was rarely seen doing any work around the house. He usually spent most of his time in his room playing video games or doing random things.

“Okay, could you please put the plates on the table?” she said.

Hassan carefully picked up the stack of plates and placed them on the table. “Anything else?” Hassan asked.

“No, thank you, son.”

“Okay… well… Mum… I was thinking… could you buy me a new bicycle?”

“Oh! So that’s the real reason my lazy son is suddenly helping around the house,” she said, teasing him.

Hassan smiled, a little embarrassed.

“Alright, we’ll see,” she said. Hassan jumped with joy and hugged her.

“But there is one condition,” she added. “I saw your last maths result.”

Hassan flinched slightly, knowing what was coming next.

“It was not satisfactory at all. You barely passed. I want you to get an A grade in your next maths quiz.”

Hassan sighed dramatically. “So that basically means no,” he said.

Hassan was quite a lazy boy. But if he truly wanted something, he would do everything possible to achieve it. However, this time the goal seemed almost impossible, getting an A grade, and that too in maths.

He had never really paid attention to his studies, but since he had made a promise to his mother, he stayed firm. He set his goal clearly in his mind. He wanted that bicycle, and for that, he would do whatever his mother asked.

From the very next day at school, Hassan not only paid attention in class but also started asking questions whenever he had doubts. With each passing day, the quiz drew nearer. He followed this routine for almost two weeks.

Finally, the quiz day arrived. Hassan was well prepared and did his best. The results came out the next day. It was no surprise, when someone works sincerely and consistently, they usually achieve their goal. Hassan had scored an A grade in maths. Although his grades in other subjects were below average, he didn’t care much; he had achieved what he had worked so hard for.

As promised, he was given a bicycle and from the next day onwards, Hassan rode his bicycle all around the neighbourhood. Sometimes he would ride for more than an hour, and his mother would worry when he stayed out too long. But he didn’t think much of it, he was finally enjoying what he had longed for. To him, nothing felt as exciting or satisfying as that moment. He was having the best time of his life.

One day at school, Hassan was chatting and laughing with his friends when the class representative walked in.

“Guys! I have two good news to announce.”

The whole class erupted into cheers, shouting and banging their desks.

“The first good news is that our teacher is not coming today.”

The classroom burst into even louder cheers.

“And the second news is even bigger,” the CR added dramatically. “Our class is going on a school trip on Thursday!”

Again, the class exploded with excitement. “Woohoo!”

While everyone was thrilled, Hassan noticed Hamza sitting quietly in a corner.

“Hey Hamza, what’s wrong? Aren’t you excited about the trip?” Hassan asked.

Hamza paused, then replied softly, “My father recently lost his job, so I can’t go afford to pay for the trip. But it’s okay, we’ll go together next time.”

Hassan felt a heaviness in his chest. That night, he couldn’t stop thinking about Hamza. At first, he thought of asking his classmates to contribute money, but then realised Hamza might feel embarrassed.

After thinking for a long time, Hassan made a difficult decision.

The next morning, he went to the bicycle shop where he had bought his bicycle and sold it back for much less than its actual price. Then he went to school and quietly paid the trip fee for Hamza.

When Hamza found out, he was overwhelmed with happiness. “Thank you so much, Hassan,” he said, his eyes filled with tears.

Hassan simply smiled.

When he got home, he told his mother everything. Instead of scolding him, she hugged him tightly. She was proud that her son had such a kind and compassionate heart.

Two days later, the students went on the trip, all of them excited, feeling like school was the happiest place in the world, at least for that day.

When Hassan returned home, he stopped at the door in surprise.

A brand-new blue bicycle stood right in front of him, with his mother beside it.

He ran to her and hugged her tightly, tears filling both their eyes.

“Thank you, Mum,” he said, full of joy.

“I bought it because you proved you deserved it, my son,” she said gently, and looked at him with pride.

And in that moment, Hassan understood — kindness always finds its way back.

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026