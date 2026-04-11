

Trouble in the streets of Kuala Lumpur

This concerns the story “Trouble in the streets of Kuala Lumpur” by Huzaifa Shaikh (YW, February 21). The message in the story comes across in a slightly indirect way.

On the surface, it felt like a suspenseful and dramatic experience, but underneath that, it highlighted how quickly situations can change, especially when you are in an unfamiliar place.

The story showed that even in a city that seemed safe, beautiful and welcoming, one careless moment, like trusting a stranger too quickly, can lead to danger. It quietly reminds readers to stay alert and cautious, no matter where they are.

At the end, the sudden return home brought a sense of relief, almost as if the whole experience was a harsh wake-up call. It reflected the idea that home is a place of safety and comfort, something we often take for granted until we face something unpleasant.

Abdul Haadi

Karachi

II

I liked the story “Trouble in the streets of Kuala Lumpur” by Huzaifa Shaikh. The writer built an interesting atmosphere, especially with the details of the city, the food and the busy streets, which made the later incident in the story feel even more unexpected and dramatic.

The contrast between the peaceful description of Kuala Lumpur earlier and the sudden danger later was quite striking.

Bilal Hussain

Sukkur

More than the class joker

This is regarding the story “More than the class joker” by Mahnoor Sohail (YW, February 21). It was an interesting story that reflected how people are often judged by what is visible, like their humour, popularity or success. However, their real struggles remain hidden.

The writer reminded readers that behind someone’s smile there can be responsibilities, pain and sacrifices that others know nothing about. It also encouraged readers to be more understanding and less quick to assume that everyone’s life is easy.

Sara Nadeem

Islamabad

The amazing world of caves

I really loved reading the cover article “The amazing world of caves” by Shahmeer Asif (YW, February 28). The article was full of interesting information about caves that we hardly know about.

All the caves mentioned were so unique and one of a kind that I was amazed to learn about them. I request the YW team to publish more informative articles like this that tell us about unusual places around the world.

Jawad Ahmed

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026