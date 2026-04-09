Many political activists join PML-F

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) has announced that several leaders and workers of different political parties have joined the party.

Speaking at a press conference, Sindh PML-F General Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said that his party’s politics aimed to unite the people, resolve issues and strengthen the country, which was why people from Karachi and across the country were rapidly joining the party.

He said that the party would strive to save Karachi as the destruction of the financial hub of the nation affected the entire province and country. “We will soon free the people from the fake government,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026