E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PM directs NDMA to strengthen coordination with provinces during monsoon rains

Syed Irfan Raza Published Updated
National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 15, 2026. — Picture courtesy Prime Minister's Office
National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 15, 2026. — Picture courtesy Prime Minister's Office
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to maintain close coordination with provinces to avert any emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon rains, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In a statement, the PMO said the prime minister issued the directives during a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The prime minister directed that coordination with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) be further strengthened during the monsoon rainfall, it added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the country’s preparedness to respond to any emergency situation arising from the monsoon rains.

He was also informed about progress in fully operationalising the early warning system and enhancing cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) seasonal outlook indicates that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and adjoining parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as well as upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are likely to receive near-normal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season.

The outlook states that seasonal temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most parts of the Hindu Kush- Karakoram-Himalaya (HKH) region, with relatively larger positive temperature anomalies likely over the eastern parts of GB and adjoining areas. Warmer conditions may accelerate seasonal snow and glacier melt and contribute to enhanced river flows during the monsoon period.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe