PM directs NDMA to strengthen coordination with provinces during monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to maintain close coordination with provinces to avert any emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon rains, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In a statement, the PMO said the prime minister issued the directives during a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The prime minister directed that coordination with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) be further strengthened during the monsoon rainfall, it added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the country’s preparedness to respond to any emergency situation arising from the monsoon rains.

He was also informed about progress in fully operationalising the early warning system and enhancing cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) seasonal outlook indicates that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and adjoining parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as well as upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are likely to receive near-normal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season.

The outlook states that seasonal temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most parts of the Hindu Kush- Karakoram-Himalaya (HKH) region, with relatively larger positive temperature anomalies likely over the eastern parts of GB and adjoining areas. Warmer conditions may accelerate seasonal snow and glacier melt and contribute to enhanced river flows during the monsoon period.