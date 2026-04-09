E-Paper | July 15, 2026

War in Middle East fails to dent remittances in March

Shahid Iqbal Published
Despite turmoil, workers’ inflows have risen from S. Arabia and the UAE.—Reuters/file
Despite turmoil, workers’ inflows have risen from S. Arabia and the UAE.—Reuters/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Despite turbulence stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict, the country received 17 per cent higher remittances in March compared to February, the State Bank of Pakistan announced on Wednesday.

The $3.8bn inflow was the highest so far this fiscal year, but it was 5pc lower compared to $4bn in March FY25.

The war did not impact remittances from the Middle East, as inflows from almost all countries experienced positive growth.

Currency experts said that the higher inflow in March was also due to Ramazan, but the war in the Gulf was more significant than anything else. Pakistanis working in the Gulf countries did not return home; instead, hundreds of Pakistanis have been applying for UAE visas.

Pakistan gets fiscal year’s highest inflow of $3.8bn

The SBP data showed that the country received a total of $30.321bn during July-March FY26, indicating an increase of 8.2pc or $2.29bn. The country received $28bn in 9MFY25.

Remittances are the backbone of the country, as it largely relies on inflows to cover the trade deficit, service debt, and build foreign exchange reserves.

The State Bank stated on Wednesday that it has paid $1.4bn towards the maturity of Eurobonds, while a further outflow of $3.5bn to the UAE is scheduled for this month. This substantial outflow of $4.9bn will undoubtedly reduce the SBP reserves, which were approximately $16.5bn on March 27.

Financial experts stated that Pakistan is currently unable to issue international bonds and that borrowing from commercial banks remains challenging due to heightened risks.

They noted that if the ceasefire succeeds in halting the conflict in the region, the situation could also improve for Pakistan, as it relies on imported oil and gas.

The data showed that the largest inflow was from Saudi Arabia, reaching $7.086bn in 9MFY26, a 3pc rise. For many years, Saudi Arabia has remained the largest provider of remittances to Pakistan, while also offering loans and oil on deferred payments.

The inflows from the UAE, the country which faced severe attack during the war, were $6.267bn in 9MFY26, showing a 10pc increase compared to the last fiscal year.

Inflows from the United Kingdom increased by 8.4pc to $4.6bn in 9MFY26. Other significant inflows were $3.9bn from EU countries, with the highest rise of 20pc; $2.891bn from GCC countries, up 5pc; while inflows from the US declined by 5.7pc to $2.661bn.

It is believed that the reconstruction phase across all Gulf countries would offer opportunities for Pakistanis to benefit, provided the war ends permanently.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Shahid Iqbal is a reporter for Dawn based in Karachi with 38 years of experience covering politics and economics. His career includes seven years with the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, as well as roles at United Press International (UPI) and AFP.

Shahid Iqbal

Read more

dxbuae
Apr 09, 2026 09:02am
Many people in middle east will start sending money to pakistan as they will liquadate their assets here as markets stabilise and transfer to pakistan. Real estate liquadation is what i foresee as people sentiments are bit negative due to safety concerns and possible reumption of war lurking on their heads. pakistan should make good use of these inward remittances and build some infrastructure, specially in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Shahid Rahim
Apr 09, 2026 11:18am
Don’t you think the word “fail” is used to describe when something positive couldn’t happen, like “Dad’s business failed after just three years”? She keeps failing to lose weight.
Recommend 0
SALMAN ALI
Apr 09, 2026 11:55am
Comparison with February will not give a correct picture for two reasons, 1) Eid and 2) Number of days. Compared to last year, remittances are down 5%. So the headline is misleading. Anyways, expecting war to impact immediately is like jumping the gun.
Recommend 0
Hassan Ali
Apr 09, 2026 12:26pm
Hats off to these people for being brave and working hard in these trying times and sending money to their families here. Meanwhile here we are with our imported tea and pet food.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe