Spain ‘will not applaud those who set the world on fire,’ says PM

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had stressed the need for “diplomacy, international legality, and peace” in welcoming the ceasefire.

In a post on X, he maintained that while ceasefires were “always good news [..] “this momentary relief cannot make us forget the chaos, the destruction, and the lives lost”.

“The government of Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket,” he added.

He stressed the need for “diplomacy, international legality, and peace”.