E-Paper | July 14, 2026

NHA told to expedite pending infrastructure projects across Sindh

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KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite pending infrastructure projects across Sindh, emphasising zero compromise on construction quality and transparency.

During a high-level review meeting at the NHA Regional Office in Karachi, the minister was briefed on the status of infrastructure projects across Sindh province, said a press release.

The meeting focused on removing administrative bottlenecks and reviewing security concerns to ensure smooth operational flow.

The minister issued clear directives to expedite pending projects, emphasising that delays will no longer be tolerated.

A comprehensive review of major Highways was conducted, including N-120, N-110, N-5, N-55, and the M-6 Motorway. Key decisions were also taken regarding the repair and expansion of bridges, along with a strategic review of the toll tax collection system to ensure better resource management.

The minister stated that there will be no compromise on construction quality and transparency. He approved the formation of special teams to address Highway-related issues in Sindh. To ensure uninterrupted travel facilities to the public, he directed that all future toll plazas in the province should follow a uniform design and structural layout.

To boost staff morale and performance, the minister announced special incentives for NHA employees who achieve annual ROW revenue targets and project milestones. He also directed the General Manager to submit weekly reports, prioritising rehabilitation work and eliminating unnecessary expenditures.

At the conclusion of the visit, Mr Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing world-class travel facilities. He stressed the need to modernise procurement processes and contract structuring for the M-6 Motorway to ensure the highest standards.

He reiterated that no effort will be spared in serving the public and emphasised that accountability and performance are fundamental benchmarks for the National Highway Authority.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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