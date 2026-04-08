E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Man jailed for life in murder case after 16 years

M.B. Kalhoro Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LARKANA: Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Judge Tariq Bhatti on Tuesday read out his short verdict in open court, sentencing accused Saadullah Nang Panhwar to life term and fined him Rs3.5 million which is to be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

On Sept 2, 2010, the accused, along with his brothers, brutally murdered Abdul Hakeem Panhwar — brother of complainant Abdul Aziz Panhwar — by repeatedly stabbing him with a knife over a dispute regarding the unauthorised harvesting of a rice crop.

The victim died on the spot. Following the incident, the complainant registered a case at Wagan police station under FIR No. 83/2010, invoking Sections 302, 114, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the accused and his brothers.

On the very day the FIR was registered, accused Saadullah alias Nang Panhwar was arrested along with the alleged murder weapon. However, he was later granted bail by the court, following which he absconded. He was re-arrested last year after remaining a fugitive for over a decade.

During the trial, the accused was given full opportunity to prove his innocence, but he failed to establish any defence and appeared helpless throughout the proceedings.

On the prosecution side, the case was conducted from beginning to end by Ali Hassan Mugheri, who presented the testimony of the complainant, investigating officer and two other state witnesses before the court in a consistent manner. The remaining witnesses, however, turned hostile.

In addition to the primary sentence, the accused has been ordered to pay the fine. In case of non-payment, the amount will be recovered from his property, failing which he will have to serve an additional two years’ imprisonment.

Upon announcement of the verdict, the accused was shifted under tight security to the Central Prison Larkana.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe