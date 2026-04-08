Israeli attack on Iran derailed peace efforts, says Dar

• Insists Pakistan has been facilitating talks between warring parties

• Regrets situation in Mideast turns tense again after fresh escalation

• Senator Abbas lauds Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday voiced concern over recent developments in the Middle East following a massive Israeli attack on Iran, saying the situation had dealt a serious blow to ongoing peace efforts.

Speaking in the Senate, he said Pakistan had been playing a proactive diplomatic role to reduce tensions in the region, but the latest escalation had reversed progress.

“Just as both parties were close to sitting at the negotiating table, Israel attacked Iran, which led Iran to target oil installations in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail city. This situation has severely damaged the peace process,” he remarked.

Mr Dar said he had been optimistic about a breakthrough until recently, but the situation had once again become tense due to fresh developments.

He informed the House that Pakistan was the first Muslim country to openly condemn the attack on Iran. He said that during the US strikes on Iran, he was in Saudi Arabia and contacted the Iranian foreign minister from Madinah to convey Pakistan’s position.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had immediately reached out to key regional countries and played a facilitating role in efforts aimed at a ceasefire. Both sides had shown willingness for talks, with Islamabad emerging as a potential venue, he added.

“Pakistan does not desire any medal or credit; our goal is to establish peace in the region,” he said.

Mr Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir had made significant diplomatic efforts, while Pakistan also conveyed proposals between the parties to advance negotiations.

However, he expressed regret that just as both parties were close to negotiations, Israel attacked Iran, and Iran targeted Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, severely damaging the peace process.

He said Pakistan had also consulted with China and other countries on the peace agenda, and that the international community, including the UN secretary general, appreciated Pakistan’s role. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts to restore peace in the region.

Earlier, initiating a debate on the regional situation, Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Nasir Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and called for collective action to steer the country through challenges. He criticised US and Israeli policies, warning that the situation in the Middle East could become a threat to global peace.

Compensation for martyred personnel

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that compensation for martyred law enforcement personnel was primarily provided by the respective provincial governments under their rules, while the federal government also extended additional financial support to the families.

Responding to a question raised by Senator Shahadat Awan, the minister said that in cases where police officials were martyred in Karachi, Lahore or Peshawar, the martyr package was provided by the provincial government.

He said that in such incidents, the federal government contributed separately by topping up the provincial compensation through its discretionary powers.

The minister clarified that for personnel of federal law enforcement agencies, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and Frontier Corps (FC), the compensation package notified by the federal government was applicable in case of martyrdom in the line of duty.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026