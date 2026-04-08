Over 100 sheep die mysteriously in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR: Over 100 sheep worth hundreds of thousands of rupees died mysteriously in Cholistan desert area around Derawar Fort, about 70km from here, in the last 48 hours.

Dawn learnt from local sources in desert areas that the actual number of the dead sheep could be over 150, but the Cholistan livestock department officials are claiming lower mortalities.

Cholistan Division Livestock Director Dr Sibtain confirmed the death of 90 sheep to Dawn on Monday night.

He said the cause of the deaths was not any epidemic disease. He claimed the sheep died because of drinking water after consuming leftover wheat grains while grazing in the fields, which caused a condition called “Asiodosis”.

According to the director, the sheep belonged to different shepherds. He said he dispatched mobile teams, along with medicines and laboratory equipment, to the affected area, which are providing treatment to the sick animals.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026