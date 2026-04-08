E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Progress on potable water initiative reviewed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The progress on the ongoing projects launched under the Chief Minister’s Clean Drinking Water Programme was reviewed in a meeting, which also took some important decisions on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed the officials to establish a modern live digital dashboard for effective monitoring of projects. The dashboard, he said, should incorporate advanced AI features and ensure real-time data collection, along with the introduction of live monitoring tools.

It was also decided that a modern complex of the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority will be established in the provincial capital, while field teams will be formed at the tehsil level to further strengthen project monitoring.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority (PSPA), where Chairman Zahid Akram was also present.

On this occasion, the CEO of the Saaf Pani Authority gave a detailed briefing on the Chief Minister’s Clean Drinking Water Programme.

The briefing highlighted that in the first phase, installation of filtration plants will be completed in Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Talagang, Murree, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

It was further informed that bottling plants will also be installed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Khushab to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

The secretary stated that on the directions of the CM, the monitoring process is being further strengthened, and all projects will be completed within the stipulated time.

He warned that strict action will be taken against slack officers, including removal from their positions.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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