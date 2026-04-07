E-Paper | July 13, 2026

South Korea admits ‘official role’ in drone incursion

AFP Published
Fragments of a drone lie scattered on the ground in Muksan-ri area, Kaepung District, Kaesong City, North Korea. — Reuters/File
Fragments of a drone lie scattered on the ground in Muksan-ri area, Kaepung District, Kaesong City, North Korea. — Reuters/File
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SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret to Pyongyang on Monday over drones sent into North Korea earlier this year, actions he called “irresponsible”.

Seoul initially denied any official role in the January drone incursion — with authorities suggesting it was the work of civilians — but Lee said a probe had revealed government officials had been involved.

The North warned in February of a “terrible response” if it detects more drones crossing the border from the South, prompting Seoul to investigate the claims.

Pyongyang said it downed a drone carrying “surveillance equipment” in early January. Photos released by state media showed the wreckage of a winged craft scattered across the ground alongside grey and blue components that allegedly included cameras.

“It has been confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved,” Lee told a cabinet meeting. “We express regret to the North over the unnecessary military tensions caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals.” He added that South Korea’s constitution bans private individuals from conducting acts that could “provoke the North”.

“Such actions must be approached with extreme caution,” he said. Lee has sought to repair ties with North Korea since taking office last year, criticising his predecessor for allegedly sending drones to scatter propaganda over Pyongyang.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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