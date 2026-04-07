Two cops, private security guard martyred in Bannu attacks

BANNU: Two policemen and a private security guard embraced martyrdom in terrorist attacks here on Monday.

The first incident occurred near the Kingar Jan Bahadar area on the Miryan Road, where armed assailants riding motorcycles targeted a police constable, Sher Mohammad.

According to the police, the constable was on his way to the duty place when attackers opened indiscriminate fire on him. As a result, he died on the spot. Immediately after the incident, personnel of the police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

The second incident took place in the Bakakhel area, where a police constable, Rafiullah, who was deployed at a Nadra office, and a private security guard, Gul Shah Noor, were martyred in a firing incident.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police reached the site, sealed off the area, collected evidence, and initiated a search for the attackers.

Later, the funeral prayers of martyred constables, Sher Mohammad and Rafiullah, were offered at the Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu. Deputy commissioner Mohammad Faheem Khan, DPO Yasir Afridi, senior police and administrative officials, police personnel, and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral

On this occasion, DPO Afridi vowed that the blood of the martyrs would be avenged.

Meanwhile, three people, including a child, lost their lives in separate incidents reported in different areas of the district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the body of a youth, who had drowned in the Kurram River, was recovered. The deceased, identified as Waseem, a resident of the Mughalkhel area, had gone missing after being swept away by the river on Sunday. Rescue teams launched a search operation immediately after receiving the report. After approximately 25 hours of continuous efforts, rescue officials successfully recovered the body on Monday and shifted it to the hospital for legal formalities.

In another incident in the Kalakhel Masti Khan area, a man, identified as Samiullah, a resident of Madakhel Spin Wam, died when the roof of a veranda collapsed. Rescue teams shifted the body to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 15-month-old child, Jarar, died after receiving an electric shock in the Bikekhel Domel area.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026