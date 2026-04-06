Iran rejects ceasefire in response to proposals and emphasises need for permanent end to war: report
Iran has conveyed its response to the US proposal for ending the war, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasising the necessity of a permanent end to the war, Reuters reports citing Tehran’s official IRNA news agency.
Iran’s response consists of ten clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency adds.