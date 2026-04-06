E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PM Shehbaz ‘deeply’ concerned after 3 Pakistani nationals injured in UAE amid Iran conflict

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed concern over an incident at the Khor Fakkan port in the United Arab Emirates, where a missile interception injured three Pakistani nationals.

Gulf countries, including the UAE, have come under attack in Iran’s retaliatory campaign against the ongoing US-Israeli war on the country.

In a post on X, the premier said, “Deeply concerned at the incident at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, where an intercepted projectile caused injuries to civilians, including Pakistani nationals”.

He prayed for the “swift recovery” of the injured. The prime minister stated that Pakistan remained in “close contact” with the UAE authorities to extend all possible support to Pakistani nationals in the country.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE and reiterates the urgent need for restraint and de-escalation in the region,” the premier added.

On Sunday, the Sharjah Media Office said that three Pakistani nationals and a Nepalese national sustained injuries after a fire broke out at the Khor Fakkan Port due to falling debris from missile interception by the Gulf country’s air defence systems.

“The competent authorities confirm the outbreak of a fire at the site, and emergency response teams have promptly and efficiently begun addressing it, with the fire now under control and cooling operations underway,” the office said in a statement.

“The incident resulted in one person of Nepalese nationality sustaining a severe injury and being transferred to the hospital for medical care, in addition to three individuals of Pakistani nationality sustaining injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” it added.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the region, four Pakistani nationals have died in the UAE as a result of falling debris from missile interceptions.

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US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

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David
Apr 06, 2026 12:51pm
For the last four days, so-called analysts have been berating UAE on social media for asking the money back from Pakistan. They did not realize the damage they were going to the interests of Pakistan, given its precarious financial situation.
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