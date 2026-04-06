E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Minor girl raped, murdered in Lakki Marwat

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LAKKI MARWAT: Police registered on Sunday a first information report (FIR) against unidentified suspects for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the Langerkhel Hathi Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district.

The FIR, registered on behalf of the girl’s father at the Lakki city police station, invokes Sections 302 (intentional murder), 364-A (kidnapping/abducting a minor) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the girl had gone missing on April 3 (Friday), following which her family began searching for her. It said that the girl’s body was found in a reed forest located around two kilometres away from her village.

It quoted the complainant as saying that the girl’s “half-naked body was found on Sunday”.

Aliullah, 32, father of the victim, told police in his preliminary report that during a search, they found the half-naked body of his daughter in the nearby forest on Sunday.

The body was taken to the Government City Hospital where a lady doctor confirmed that she was raped, he stated.

The FIR said Additional Station House Officer Fatehullah Khan reached the hospital after receiving information about the arrival of the girl’s body. It also quoted him as saying that a lady doctor confirmed after medical examination that the girl was raped before she was murdered.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was killed by a man over refusing forced friendship in the Wanda Ali Khan area of Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

Police said that the murder occurred within the limits of Dadiwala police station.

They identified the deceased boy as Nasir Khan, 17, and said that the killer, Faheemullah, fled the place after the murder.

Complainant Ayyub Khan, uncle of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that he along with his nephew Nasir Khan and Faheemullah was going home from the shop in the village.

“On the way, during arguments over some issue, Faheem opened fire on Nasir, killing him on the spot,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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