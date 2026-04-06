E-Paper | July 12, 2026

People involved in SSC question papers ‘leak’ to face action

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LOWER DIR: Controller of Examinations at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Malakand, Hafiz Dr Ayaz Ahmad, has taken notice of the alleged leak of question papers during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations and referred the matter to the relevant authorities for action.

According to an official statement issued here, the board received reports that certain individuals were sharing question papers and solved material through WhatsApp groups during the SSC (Annual-I) examinations.

The activity was allegedly being carried out on a commercial basis, with group administrators charging fees from members, in clear violation of examination rules and compromising the transparency of the system.

The controller said that formal letters had been dispatched to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency in Peshawar, the Regional Police Office in Swat, and the district police office in Bajaur, seeking thorough investigations into the matter.

The statement identified several suspects -- Inamullah of Bajaur, Waheed Shah of Salarzai, Bajaur, and Zoyan Malik and Hamza Khan -- who were allegedly involved in leaking examination papers and selling related material through WhatsApp groups.

Authorities have been urged to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and initiate strict legal action against those found responsible.

Separately, the controller of examinations ordered the removal of the entire examination staff at the centre No 355 following reports of mobile phone use during the examination.

Mr Ahmad stressed that indiscriminate action against those involved in malpractice was essential to ensure transparency in the examination process, adding that further evidence, including screenshots, had been shared with the relevant authorities.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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