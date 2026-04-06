Rs4.2bn earmarked, 10-acre land given for Larkana SIUT

LARKANA: The management of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) has officially installed a signboard at the site of its upcoming 200-bed hospital along the Larkana-Wagan road.

Sources in the district administration have confirmed that the land title has been formally transferred to the SIUT, with the Sindh government allotting 10 acres and earmarking Rs4.2 billion for the landmark facility.

The site selection followed an extensive search by former deputy commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, who identified three prime locations before the piece of land was finalised. While the proposal was championed by former commissioner Tahir Sangi — now the health secretary — the project initially faced bureaucratic delays. Progress was eventually catalysed by the Sindh High Court, which ordered the project be fast-tracked and dismissed concerns regarding the use of agricultural land for other purposes.

Hospital scope & facilities

Assistant Commissioner Raja Khan Qureshi and revenue staff have completed the land measurements, paving the way for a five-storey complex. According to project sources, the state-of-the-art facility will provide full outpatient (OPD) and indoor patient services, advanced kidney transplant units, and comprehensive diagnostic and surgical suites.

The existing daycare dialysis centre, inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in November 2021, currently operates four shifts daily, treating 28 patients per shift. Officials confirmed this centre will remain fully operational even after the new hospital is completed.

Timeline and legal milestones

Technical preparations reached a turning point in late 2025. On Nov 12, 2025, senior SIUT official Khaqan Murtaza met the provincial authorities to finalise logistics, following a topography survey completed on Nov 16. These moves aligned with a judicial mandate from the Sindh High Court Larkana Circuit Bench, issued on Oct 10, 2025, in response to a petition filed by Safdar Ali Ghouri.

Larkana Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio told Dawn that with the land title transfer, topography and soil testing complete, the project is ready to “take off”. Commissioner Dr Rasheed Masood Khan recently reviewed the progress with SIUT representatives to ensure a smooth transition to the construction phase.

“Hope has been rekindled now that land and funds are secured,” said former Larkana Mayor Muhammed Aslam Shaikh. “This will be a vital service for kidney patients in this belt who currently endure gruelling travel to Karachi or Sukkur for treatment.”

An SIUT team from Karachi is expected within a fortnight to announce the formal construction schedule, with local leaders calling for the foundation stone to be laid without further delay.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026