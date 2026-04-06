Sindh-wide protests against heavy increase in fuel prices intensify

SUKKUR: Widespread protests and rallies were held across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad and several other districts of Sindh on Sunday as citizens and political workers took to the streets against the recent sharp hike in petroleum prices and spiralling inflation.

The Sindh United Party (SUP) in Sukkur staged a unique and sombre protest in front of the local press club. A large number of workers appeared wearing shrouds (kafans) and observed a symbolic hunger strike.

Addressing the crowd, SUP leader Eidan Jagirani criticised the government’s recent “deceptive” Rs80 reduction in the prices of petrol after a staggering increase of Rs137 per litre over the past month. He warned that the “genie of inflation” had been unleashed, making essential food items unaffordable for the working class.

Simultaneously, Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers, led by senior leader Gohar Khan Khoso, held a peaceful demonstration at the same venue. Khoso highlighted that petrol prices had surged to Rs378 per litre, devastating the public economy. He warned that if the government failed to provide immediate relief and abolish unnecessary taxes, the scope of the protests would be expanded nationwide.

Awami Tehreek stages rally

The Awami Tehreek launched a major rally from Teer Chowk to Ghanta Ghar, followed by a sit-in. Leaders Noor Ahmed Katiar and advocate Sarwan Jatoi alleged that the government was using international conflict as a pretext to raise petrol to Rs378 and diesel to Rs520 per litre.

The speakers were particularly critical of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, describing recent subsidy announcements as “cosmetic measures” intended to discourage public resistance. They also condemned US and Israeli policies toward Iran, stating that such militarism threatened global peace.

Labour fronts protest in Karachi

In the provincial capital, a joint demonstration was organised by the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF). Protesters gathered to denounce not only the “petrol bomb” dropped on the masses but also what they termed imperialist aggression against Iran.

The rally saw a significant turnout of workers alongside representatives from various political and human rights organisations. Participants carried placards demanding the immediate abolition of the petroleum levy and a wage increase in line with the current cost of living.

Labour leaders, including Nasir Mansoor and Zahra Khan, rejected the economic frameworks of the IMF and World Bank, calling on the government to defer foreign debt repayments and withdraw all free fuel entitlements for officials. Bicycle rally in Jacobabad

In Jacobabad, the Aam Insan Tehreek organised a bicycle rally to symbolise the public’s inability to afford motorised transport. Starting from Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro Park, the rally traversed the city’s main arteries before concluding at the local press club.

Movement leaders, including Syed Ali Shah and Altaf Mirani, stated that the rulers had “snatched the morsel from the mouths of the poor”. They argued that instead of burdening the public, the government should drastically reduce its own “royal” expenditures and official protocols.

Despite the highly charged atmosphere and heavy security presence across the province, no violent incidents were reported.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026