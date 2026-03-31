E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Govt to continue action against terrorists: Zia Ullah Langove

Saleem Shahid Published
Mir Ziaullah Langove — DawnNewsTV/File
Mir Ziaullah Langove — DawnNewsTV/File
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QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Zia Ullah Langove has said the government will not compromise as far as the law and order is concerned and will ensure writ of the government in the province.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing a meeting on law and order on Monday, the minister said action against terrorists would continue to protect life and property of the people as it is the top priority of the government.

“No-one will be allowed to carry weapons except the state and its institutions in Balochistan,” Mr Langove said, adding that orders have been issued to prevent the masses from keeping arms.

He said anti-state elements want to spread unrest in the country and anti-Pakistan forces are pushing the country towards instability. He claimed that some elements have turned terrorism into a business and they are using underage children, women and youth for terrorist activities. He said the government is taking steps not only to eliminate terrorism but also to reduce unemployment in the province. He said the people of Balochistan are being provided treatment at major government hospitals across the country at the government expense.

Home minister says anti-state elements want to spread unrest in country

Mr Langove said Balochistan is currently passing through extraordinary circumstances and even major powers are exploiting the situation of the province, but state institutions remain determined to restore peace in the province.

He said whenever the government takes action it faces criticism, but the government’s clear stance is that every possible step will be taken to ensure law and order in Balochistan.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting which reviewed overall law and order situation in Quetta and other parts of the province and took important decisions to restore peace in the province.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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