Balochistan govt releases Rs857m for universities

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has released Rs857.53 million for public sector universities for payment of salaries and pensions for March 2026 to the staff of these universities.

According to a notification issued by the finance department of Balochistan government, funds have been released to several universities across the province.

Following is the breakdown of the funds released for public sector universities of Balochistan by the provincial government:

An amount of Rs289.32 million has been released for University of Balochistan; Rs187.92m for Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS); Rs60.71m for Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar; Rs99.67m for Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, Quetta; Rs92.41m for Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences; Rs45.58m for University of Turbat; Rs27.41m for University of Loralai; Rs14.61m for Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, Sibi; Rs14.27m for University of Gwadar; Rs11.05m for Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta; Rs10.6m for University of Makran, Panjgur; and Rs4.5m for Kharan campus of the University of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026