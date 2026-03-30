India planning false flag operation using Pakistani prisoners: security sources

Security sources warned on Monday that India was preparing for a false flag operation against Pakistan, which reportedly entails exploiting Pakistani citizens captured after inadvertently crossing the border.

Dozens of Pakistanis, including Kashmiris, are currently imprisoned in Indian jails. It is believed that these prisoners are now being shifted to execute a false flag operation, according to security sources.

The sources said that the move appeared to be aimed at covering up India’s diplomatic humiliation and to divert attention away from Pakistan.

Last year in May, an attack on tourists in India-occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, had linked to Pakistan led to a brief military escalation between the two countries. Islamabad had strongly denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation .

New Delhi then launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases during the four-day escalation, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

Prior to that, on February 14, 2019, an attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama had claimed the lives of more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers. India alleged that those who planned the attacks had links with the Pakistani state — a charge that Pakistan vigorously denied.

The incident had spiralled into a bigger situation, as India launched ill-advised air strikes inside Pakistan, hitting what it wrongly said was a “militant camp” in Balakot.