Man with 69 cranes arrested in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The wildlife department foiled an attempt to smuggle 69 demoiselle cranes at the Tanai checkpost in the Wana tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Sunday.

The action was taken on the directives of the divisional wildlife officer, Akhunzada Bakht Sherani, and led by deputy ranger Habib Nasir. According to officials, 69 demoiselle cranes were being transported illegally from Zhob in Balochistan to Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Wana. The driver of the vehicle transporting the cranes was arrested.

Legal action was initiated against him under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

Mr Sherani told Dawn that the wildlife department would not tolerate any illegal hunting or smuggling. “Our mission is to protect wildlife and biodiversity, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to violate these laws,” he said.

The accused, Zakirullah, has been charged under several provisions of the Act.

Officials have recommended strict legal action against the suspect. The confiscated cranes are now under the protection of the wildlife department.

Wildlife department officials emphasised that such operations were part of ongoing measures to prevent illegal hunting and trafficking. Residents and community leaders have been urged to report suspicious activity promptly so that wildlife and biodiversity can be protected in the area.

This successful seizure of 69 demoiselle cranes is being hailed as a major step toward wildlife conservation in South Waziristan. Steps are being taken to rehabilitate the cranes into safe, natural habitats.

Officials have reiteratd their commitment to preserving wildlife for future generations while keeping illegal wildlife trade under strict control.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026