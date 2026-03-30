Drive against unregistered bikes launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: City traffic police have launched a drive against unregistered motorcycles and impounded over one hundred motorcycles for traffic violation, while penalised over five hundred others for not wearing helmets, police said.

They said that the drive was launched upon the directions from office of the capital city police chief following several complaints regarding unregistered motorcycles and non-use of helmets while driving.

A statement issued by city police on Sunday read that a drive was launched against bikers with mostly driving unregistered motorcycles and driving without wearing helmets.

“124 motorcycles were impounded in the terminal for lack of helmet and motorcycle registration,” read an official statement issued by the traffic police Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah said that the drive against motorcyclists’ not using helmets would continue without discrimination and that no leniency would be shown to those traveling on motorcycles without helmets.

“Citizens are urged to get their motorcycles registered in a timely manner to avoid any difficulties,” the statement quoted the chief traffic officer as saying.

Mr Zahidullah said that using a helmet while traveling on a motorcycle was extremely important as it prevented loss of life in the event of an accident, adding that drive would be further intensified.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026