Two killed ‘by accomplices’ during CCD encounter

BAHAWALPUR: Two suspected dacoits were killed during an alleged encounter with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team in Vehari district on Sunday.

According to the CCD officials, an exchange of fire occurred between a police team and four suspected dacoits riding a motorcycle near 16/ WB village on Pakpattan Canal Road.

During the crossfire, two of the suspects, identified asAsef Garwah and his brother Waqas Garwah, residents of 16/ WB village, were killed in the firing of their accomplices, who managed to flee under the cover of darkness, the officials claimed.

The CCD claimed the suspects were involved in several criminal cases, and had also opened fire on a Lahore police team that raided their hideout to arrest them.

The CCD team recovered a snatched motorcycle and illegal arms from the suspects’ possession and shifted their bodies to hospital for the postmortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the fleeing suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026