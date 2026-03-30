Food waste threat to climate, says president

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the judicious use of resources, avoiding waste in order to ensure food security and address the wider challenge of climate change.

“Food that goes to waste also means the loss of water, land, energy and labour used to produce it. When discarded food ends up in a landfill, it contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and adds further pressure on the environment,” the president said in his message on the International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Monday (today)..

This year, the day is observed with a focus on food waste. This reminds of a challenge that carries serious implications for our country and for the wider world,” he said.

Mr Zardari added that reducing food loss and waste must become a practical priority at every stage, from production and storage to distribution and consumption. Food waste is closely linked to both food security and the wider challenge of climate change.

Pindi admin launches awareness drive on World Zero Waste Day

“For many families, this issue is not abstract. Food that spoils before reaching markets, harvests damaged because of poor storage, or large quantities of cooked food discarded after events all represent resources that could have been used more responsibly,” the president said.

At a time when households are managing tight budgets and food prices remain a concern, reducing waste is closely tied to the daily well-being of ordinary citizens.

As an agrarian economy, Pakistan must pay particular attention to the losses that occur between the farm and the market. Better post-harvest handling, reliable storage facilities and stronger cold-chain systems can significantly reduce spoilage.

He advised public institutions to lead by example in their own practices.

Businesses across the food supply chain also have a responsibility to reduce waste through better planning, improved storage and responsible distribution.

Zero-waste drive

Meanwhile, the district administration of Rawalpindi has planned to create an awareness campaign in the garrison city among citizens through the Clean Punjab programme.

The aim of this day is to create awareness among the public that through waste reduction, reuse and recycling of items, not only can the environment be protected, but also a clean, healthy and sustainable society can be created.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema asked the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to make exemplary sanitation arrangements in the city and rural areas, as well as give the message to citizens to dump garbage at designated places instead of dumping it in nullahs and drains, reduce the use of plastic and adopt eco-friendly habits.

He said that through the anti-littering awareness campaign, citizens are being told that small steps like keeping their homes, streets, markets and places of worship clean play an important role in making our city zero waste.

He appealed to the citizens to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives and cooperate fully in the zero-waste mission by proving themselves as responsible citizens.

He said that World Zero Waste Day made us realise that collective efforts are indispensable for protecting the environment.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026