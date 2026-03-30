E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Three ‘criminals’ arrested for looting medical college bus in karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in looting female medical students travelling in a college bus.

East SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh told a press conference at his office that three suspects riding a motorcycle got onto a bus of the Jinnah Medical and Dental College in Bahadurabad on March 26, snatched cell phones and bags from four female students and fled.

This was a high-profile case and a special team was tasked, which within 72 hours arrested the suspects from Lines Area with the help of CCTV footage, using modern technology, he said.

The held suspects, identified as Mohammed Sameer, Amjad and Shahabuddin, had snatched four cell phones and bags from four female students. The looted items have been recovered along with weapons and a motorbike used in the crime, he added.

During the initial probe, the suspects ‘confessed’ their involvement in over one dozen street crimes in Karachi.

They have a criminal record because they were arrested by the Brigade police and sent to prison.

The incident drew strong criticism from the opposition parties, which lashed out at the Sindh government for failing to protect life and property of citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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