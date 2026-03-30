Private school sealed after hosting event with Imran’s sister

TOBA TEK SINGH: A private school was sealed for allegedly violating directions of the Punjab School Education Department (SED) by holding a gathering where PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Khan Niazi, addressed its annual prize distribution ceremony on Sunday.

In his orders, the SED District Education Authority (DEA) chief executive sealed Deen School, citing a “serious violation” by the school administration. The order stated that the school remained open and hosted a gathering despite clear directions from the SED that all schools would remain closed.

The CEO also summoned the school principal to appear before him on Monday to explain his position.

The school was established by PTI leader and former MPA retired Brig Javed Akram in his native Chak 290 GB in Toba Tek Singh. He is currently in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down by a military court for his involvement in the May 9 riots.

PTI-backed MNA claims police restriction on his presser

During the ceremony, Ms Niazi, the chief guest, said that quality education and training of students formed the foundation of a developed society.

She stated that building a strong and civilised nation required equipping the younger generation with modern sciences along with moral, social and religious values. She added that the purpose of education was not only to acquire knowledge but also to build character and promote positive thinking.

Ms Niazi appreciated the educational and co-curricular activities of Deen School, stressing that its success was the result of continuous hard work, discipline and teachers’ guidance. She urged parents to focus on the education and upbringing of their children to develop a capable and ethical generation.

Chaudhry Murad Akram, son of Javed Akram, said the school had an enrolment of 750 students and a staff of 38.

During the ceremony, prizes, certificates and medals were distributed among students for outstanding performance, including position holders, students with excellent attendance and those excelling in co-curricular activities.

Retired Colonel Saeed Akram, brother of Javed Akram; PTI MPA from Jaranwala Chaudhry Muhammad Akram; and PTI MPA from Sahiwal, retired Major Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar were also present.

Meanwhile, Gojra’s PTI-backed MNA Usama Hamza claimed that police prevented him from addressing a press conference at the Toba Tek Singh Press Club on Sunday.

He told Dawn that journalists were waiting for him at the press club, but the police not only surrounded the premises but also stopped him about four kilometres from Toba near Saddar police station. He alleged that police forced him to return to Gojra.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026