PTI concerned over reports about Bushra Bibi’s health, demands she be taken to hospital for diagnosis, treatment

ISLAMABAD: The PTI expressed concern on Sunday over reports about the health of Bushra Bibi, the spouse of the party’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan, demanding that she be taken to a hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

The PTI’s demand came after a document dated March 28 began circulating on social media. The document is titled ‘Information regarding the health condition of female convicted prisoner Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan Niazi’.

It states that Bushra Bibi had been examined by a Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) doctor, according to whom the patient had a “history of blurring of vision and a black spot in the right eye for the past 11 days”.

“She also complained of headache and flashes in the right eye,” the document said.

Dawn has been unable to independently verify the authenticity and veracity of the document, which also carries a signature attributed to the medical officer at the Adiala jail.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said these reports coming “from the Adiala jail indicate that Bushra Bibi is experiencing vision impairment”.

“A report by an eye specialist from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) further substantiates that she is being deliberately deprived of basic human rights and essential medical care. This is not mere negligence, but a continuation of a calculated act of cruelty and political victimisation,” he alleged while speaking to Dawn.

He further said it was “condemnable that a female prisoner — already detained under controversial and questionable circumstances — is being subjected to such dangerous neglect regarding her health. Delays and indifference in addressing a sensitive issue like vision impairment could lead to a serious issue.”

He demanded immediate provision of the best possible medical care to Bushra Bibi, saying that she should be promptly taken to a well-equipped and reputable hospital. “Moreover, all her medical reports should be made public with complete transparency.”

Akram said if anything happened to Bushra Bibi, the incumbent government would be held responsible. And relevant authorities and the jail administration would be equally responsible, he added.

“This issue is not about an individual’s health. It is a blot on the system. The violation of fundamental human rights under the guise of political revenge is unacceptable. Such actions not only contravene the Constitution but also violate the norms of any civilised society,” he said.

He expressed his party’s resolve to continue to raise its voice against the “blatant injustice at every forum and to take all necessary steps to ensure that the matter reaches its logical conclusion”.

Akram said the PTI had been trying to get information about Bushra Bibi’s health and had received a confirmation that there was some issue with her eye.

Separately, a statement issued by the PTI said Bushra Bibi had been reportedly diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment (PVD), along with myopia and astigmatism, terming the development “deeply concerning”.

In January, it had also surfaced that Imran was suffering from an eye ailment. Concerns have been mounting among Imran’s party and family members since, and particularly after partial vision loss in his right eye was reported via his lawyer last month. Doctors later confirmed that, with glasses, the PTI founder had 6/9 partial vision in the right eye.

On Monday, Imran underwent a third eye procedure at Pims. A statement issued by the hospital said the PTI founder was brought to Pims for a third dose of an anti-VEGF intra-vitreal injection.

Meanwhile, Imran’s family and personal doctors want him to be admitted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad and have been demanding that his personal physicians be provided access to him.