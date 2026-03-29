E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Sindh governor approves law raising fines for illegal fishing

Tahir Siddiqui Published
A fisher in Badin catches trash fish using an outlawed net that has no mesh at all. — File
A fisher in Badin catches trash fish using an outlawed net that has no mesh at all. — File
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KARACHI: The Sindh government has increased fines for illegal fishing activities, with penalties now reaching Rs100,000 as Governor Nehal Hashmi on Saturday approved the Sindh Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani said that the law was amended to deter environmental violations and promote sustainable fishing practices.

He said that the amendments aim to promote sustainable fishing practices, enhance compliance with regulations, and deter illegal fishing activities, such as the use of prohibited nets.

Mr Malkani said the fines had been increased to curb the menace of illegal fishing. “By imposing stricter penalties, marine life will be protected, and responsible fishing communities will be supported,” he added.

The bill introduces stricter penalties for various offences, including fishing without a licence, using prohibited nets, and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

As per the amended law, fines for violations have been increased, with a maximum penalty of up to Rs100,000 for fishing law violations.

Operating a processing plant or factory without a licence will now result in a fine of Rs50,000, while authorities will also take strict action against those involved in the illegal buying and selling of fish.

The amendments also address environmental concerns, setting penalties for pollution and the discharge of factory waste into water bodies.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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Pakistan

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

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