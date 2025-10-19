E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Plan to develop mini fish harbours in Keti, Shah Bandar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

KARACHI: The Sindh government is set to develop mini fish harbours in Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar, aiming to support small-scale fisheries, improve local livelihoods, and alleviate congestion at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

During a meeting with Livestock and Fisheries Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani and Fisheries Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi at the CM House on Saturday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to formulate proposals for the project, estimated to cost Rs1.35 billion and funded through a combination of provincial and foreign assistance.

The chief minister set a three-year period for the completion of the project, saying that the Karachi Fish Harbour, the main seafood landing site in the province, had reached its capacity, causing congestion, delays for fishing boats, and significant post-harvest losses.

“Nearly half of the fish and shellfish catch deteriorates due to delayed unloading and low draft conditions, losing its export value,” he added.

A statement issued from the Chief Minister House said that the livestock and fisheries department had prepared concept papers for the Annual Development Plan 2025-26 to establish fully equipped mini harbours with modern auction halls, storage, and docking facilities at both sites in Thatta and Badin.

The chief minister said that Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar were important natural ports that had served the region in the past. “In the first phase, the provincial government is going to develop mini-fish harbours, and in the second phase, a complete port will be established there,” he said, adding that both districts were close to the city and connected by main highways, such as the motorway and national highway.

Mr Shah said that the initiative aligned with Sindh’s broader vision for climate-resilient, inclusive, and sustainable coastal development, with long-term benefits for fisheries, trade, and tourism in the Indus Delta region.

The livestock and fisheries minister said that the initiative would boost the local fishing economy, encourage sustainable practices, and support eco-friendly coastal development.

He said that training workshops on post-harvest management, cooperative formation, and sustainability were also planned.

The livestock and fisheries secretary informed the chief minister that the Directorate of Fisheries (Marine), Karachi, would implement the project.

The proposed mini harbour at Shah Bandar will include berthing areas for small fishing vessels, refrigerated storage, fuelling and repair facilities, and an environmentally friendly waste management system. A modern auction hall will promote transparent fish trading and fair pricing.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

