E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Video scandal at gynae ward: Lady Willingdon MS, ward head among 11 suspended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expanded disciplinary action in the video scandal of the Lady Willingdon Hospital suspending the medical superintendent (MS), head of the gynae department, a woman medical officer, five postgraduate resident doctors, two nurses, and a hospital staff member.

“These officials faced action for their alleged involvement in recording and sharing a patient’s video during a surgical procedure. All suspended officials have been directed to report to their respective departments,” a government handout said on Saturday.

Earlier, four lady doctors had also been suspended after the CM Complaint Cell initiated action in the case.

It said the alleged video was recorded during an surgery and later circulated on social media, raising serious concerns about the patients privacy and professional conduct of the doctors.

Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in hospitals would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that immediate action was taken upon identification of negligence at the hospital.

“Such actions constitute a clear breach of medical ethics, undermine patient dignity and violate professional standards, all of which are strictly prohibited under government regulations and hospital SOPs.”

The video clip uploaded across various social media platforms spotted female medics along with supporting staff performing C-section procedures on patients and celebrating the early completion of the surgeries.

The video was recorded in the operating theatre of the gyne department where the procedures were performed on two separate tables. The lady gynaecologists on both sides had challenged each other for early completion of the procedures.

The video led to a widescale criticism and condemnation on social media platforms, drawing the attention of the Punjab government.

After a brief inquiry, the health department declared the conduct as a serious breach of medical ethics, dignity of the patients and violation of the professional standards.

The health department declares that this act reflects highly unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour which tantamounts to jeopardising the patient safety and undermines the trust reposed in healthcare professionals.

“The competent authority has taken a serious notice of this matter and views it as a grave instance of negligence and irresponsibility in the discharge of clinical duties,” it said.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe