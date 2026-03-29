Video scandal at gynae ward: Lady Willingdon MS, ward head among 11 suspended

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expanded disciplinary action in the video scandal of the Lady Willingdon Hospital suspending the medical superintendent (MS), head of the gynae department, a woman medical officer, five postgraduate resident doctors, two nurses, and a hospital staff member.

“These officials faced action for their alleged involvement in recording and sharing a patient’s video during a surgical procedure. All suspended officials have been directed to report to their respective departments,” a government handout said on Saturday.

Earlier, four lady doctors had also been suspended after the CM Complaint Cell initiated action in the case.

It said the alleged video was recorded during an surgery and later circulated on social media, raising serious concerns about the patients privacy and professional conduct of the doctors.

Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in hospitals would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that immediate action was taken upon identification of negligence at the hospital.

“Such actions constitute a clear breach of medical ethics, undermine patient dignity and violate professional standards, all of which are strictly prohibited under government regulations and hospital SOPs.”

The video clip uploaded across various social media platforms spotted female medics along with supporting staff performing C-section procedures on patients and celebrating the early completion of the surgeries.

The video was recorded in the operating theatre of the gyne department where the procedures were performed on two separate tables. The lady gynaecologists on both sides had challenged each other for early completion of the procedures.

The video led to a widescale criticism and condemnation on social media platforms, drawing the attention of the Punjab government.

After a brief inquiry, the health department declared the conduct as a serious breach of medical ethics, dignity of the patients and violation of the professional standards.

The health department declares that this act reflects highly unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour which tantamounts to jeopardising the patient safety and undermines the trust reposed in healthcare professionals.

“The competent authority has taken a serious notice of this matter and views it as a grave instance of negligence and irresponsibility in the discharge of clinical duties,” it said.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026