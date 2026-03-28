E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PM Shehbaz apprises Iranian president of diplomatic outreach efforts in over hour-long conversation

News Desk Published
This photo combo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian (L). —Reuters/PID/File
This photo combo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian (L). —Reuters/PID/File
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif apprised Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts to organise peace talks between Washington and Tehran, in a phone call on Saturday that lasted over an hour.

Pakistan has taken centre-stage in a process to mediate between the US and Iran, being carried out in collaboration with Ankara and Cairo.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the premier held a phone conversation with Pezeshkian earlier today.

“During their detailed conversation, that lasted over one hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts,” the statement said.

The prime minister apprised the Iranian president of the diplomatic outreach efforts currently being undertaken by himself, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir to engage the US, Gulf and Islamic countries to “create a conducive environment for peace talks”, the statement said.

He also briefed the Iranian president on the “strong endorsement” of Pakistan’s peace initiative, expressing hope that a viable path towards ending hostilities could be found collectively.

According to the PMO, PM Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure yesterday. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support “for the brave people of Iran in these challenging times”.

PM Shehbaz also offered condolences on the loss of over 1,900 lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured and displaced.

The statement added that Pezeshkian appreciated the prime minister’s sincere diplomatic efforts and shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran.

“He stressed upon the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation. In this regard, he praised the prime minister for Pakistan’s supportive role for peace,” the PMO said.

The prime minister thanked the Iranian president and assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in bringing peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Iranian presidency said Pezeshkian hailed mediation efforts by Pakistan to stop the US and Israel’s aggression against Iran, AFP reported.

During the call, Pezeshkian “thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts to stop the aggression against the Islamic republic”, the presidency said.

Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt from March 29-30 for “in-depth discussions” on a variety of issues, including efforts to reduce the ongoing tensions in the region amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Dar confirmed that “US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan”.

He further said a 15-point US framework had been shared and was under Iranian deliberation, while the “brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt” are supporting the effort.

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Pak Iran Ties US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
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Dr Dummy
Mar 28, 2026 03:03pm
Wow! Please tell us when the peace has arrived!
Recommend 0
Nasir Mehmood Khan
Mar 28, 2026 05:19pm
Big appreciation for the Foreign office's team. All the best wishes to them
Recommend 0
Mian. Saif.ur.Rehman
Mar 28, 2026 06:45pm
Good efforts by PM Pakistan for pece process .Iran and Arab countries should solve their disputes to rdcue them Israel and US brtulalitie. Muslim Ummah wants to see all muslim countries at united view point and position
Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Mar 28, 2026 06:51pm
That's wonderful job done by Pakistan. Iran should seek political & diplomatic solution.
Recommend 0

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