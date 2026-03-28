UNSC holds closed-door session on Iran school bombing

WASHINGTON: The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss US-Israeli strikes on civilian sites in Iran, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

Russia demanded the meeting regarding US-Israeli actions in Iran. Earlier, Iran had also called for an emergency UN meeting to discuss a strike on a school on Feb 28 — the first of the war.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, participated in the consultations. Only Council members attended the closed-door session.

Iran, which is not currently a member, was not present.

According to diplomatic sources, several delegations expressed concern over attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly the reported bombing of a girls’ school.

Meeting was convened at Russia’s request to discuss the US bombardment of a school in Iran on Feb 28

Some members called for an independent probe into the school attack. France and the United Kingdom, in particular, were among those seeking an investigation, the sources said.

Delegations also voiced concern about the broader implications of the escalating conflict for the global economy, especially potential disruptions to supply chains.

Regard for human rights

Respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure were emphasised during the consultations, the sources added.

Separately, the United Nations is launching a task force to address trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following Iranian attacks on regional infrastructure.

Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has killed 1,116 people as it continues attacks in southern Lebanon, with threats to push operations up to the Litani River.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the United States to conclude its investigation and publish its findings into a deadly strike on an Iranian primary school on the first day of the war last month.

The bombing “evoked a visceral horror”, Mr Turk told an urgent debate of the UN Human Rights Council, adding that there “must be justice for the terrible harm done.”

Iranian officials said the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school involved two missile strikes in quick succession, killing at least 168 people, including about 110 children.

US media have reported that American military investigators believe US forces were likely responsible for hitting the school unintentionally. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously said the incident was under investigation.

If confirmed, a US role in the strike would amount to one of the worst single cases of civilian casualties involving American forces in decades of conflicts in the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026