NHMP issue directives for safe travel during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD:The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued special directives to ensure safe, smooth and comfortable travel for citizens across the country during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays.

Inspector General NHMP Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry has alerted the staff and directed that all possible measures be taken to provide maximum facilities to travellers.

According to the spokesperson for the Motorway police, a large number of citizens travel to their hometowns and villages through motorways and national highways during Eidul Fitr. Keeping this increased movement of traffic in view, the Motorway police have finalised special arrangements to facilitate commuters and ensure their safety. IG Chaudhry has also directed the initiation of a special campaign against overcharging by public service transport vehicles across the country.

In this regard, strict monitoring of transport vehicles operating on motorways and national highways is being carried out to ensure that passengers are not charged fares higher than those officially notified.

The inspector general said strict legal action would be taken against public transport vehicles involved in overcharging and overloading during Eidul Fitr.

He directed the motorway police officers to ensure effective checking at transport terminals and along highways and to proceed against violators in accordance with the law.

The IG Motorway police has also instructed all transport companies to strictly comply with the government-notified fares and safety regulations. He emphasised that transport operators must ensure vehicle fitness, avoid overloading and take all necessary measures for the safety and comfort of passengers.

Furthermore, the IG directed officers to utilise all available resources to prevent road accidents and control crime during the Eid holidays, particularly in view of the expected surge in traffic. Patrolling on motorways and national highways has been enhanced, while additional personnel are being deployed at key locations to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety.

The spokesperson said special arrangements have been completed to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and prevention of accidents, enabling citizens to travel safely and peacefully during Eid. Motorway police have also appealed to the public to follow traffic rules, avoid speeding and overloading, and cooperate with the authorities to ensure safe journeys.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026