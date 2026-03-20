Attempt to smuggle high-end mobile phones from China foiled

• Over 300 iPhones and Android sets confiscated during joint operation by Pakistan Customs, MI and local police

• Khunjerab Pass will remain closed for four days for Eid

GILGIT: An Attempt to smuggle foreign-origin mobile phones from China into Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass was foiled during a joint operation on Thursday.

As a result, 307 iPhones and other Android phones worth Rs22,093,401 were confiscated.

Mohib Khan, Dupty Collector of Pakistan Customs at Sost Port, told Dawn that on Wednesday, credible information was received regarding an attempt to smuggle high-end mobile phones from China into Pakistan via Khunjerab Pass.

Customs authorities, in close coordination with Military Intelligence (MI) and local police, initiated a swift and coordinated response, Strategic checkpoints were established along the Sost, Chapurson, and Sost-Misgar roads, while surveillance at the Dhee check post on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) was significantly enhanced.

All incoming passenger buses from China via the KKH were thoroughly inspected; however, no contraband was initially found. Acting on further intelligence suggesting possible offloading en route, a targeted search operation was conducted in the Kokcil Dhee area in Khunjerab.

During the search, three bags concealed beneath snow at the base of a glacier were recovered, containing a large quantity of smuggled mobile phones. A suspect was also apprehended in the vicinity.

Upon preliminary questioning, the individual admitted involvement in transporting the contraband for monetary compensation, indicating the presence of an organised smuggling network exploiting the route.

A total of 307 mobile phones were recovered, with an assessed value, including applicable duties and taxes, amounting to Rs22,093,401.

The recovered items have been taken into custody by Customs authorities for further legal proceedings in accordance with prevailing laws.

Earlier, Safdar Hussai, Pakistan Customs Superintendent, at Sost Dry port said around 90,000 mobile phones, including IPhone, OnePlus, Samsung, and other brands, had already been confiscated in various operations aimed at curbing smuggling through Khunjerab Pass.

Foreign-origin goods worth Rs1,41, 0000 have also been auctioned under the supervision of Inspector Asif at Sost Dry port.

Closure of Khunjerab Pass

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration checkpost in Sost has announced the temporary closure of Khunjerab Pass during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays from March 20 to March 23.

According to an official notification, the Pakistan government has declared public holidays for Eidul Fitr from March 20 to March 23. In line with the 2013 Protocol Agreement between Pakistan and China regarding border management, Khunjerab Pass will remain closed during official holidays observed by both countries.

Therefore, the pass will remain closed for all types of traffic from March 20 to 23 (Friday to Monday) and will reopen on Tuesday, March 24.

Similarly, Sost Dry Port will remain closed till March 27, with Customs clearing agents suspending trade activities during this period.

However, Pakistan Customs Collector Gilgit-Baltistan, Shahid Jan, told Dawn despite the closure, a skeleton staff of eight officials, headed by Inspector Saleemullah Baig, will remain on duty at the port to manage baggage, anti-smuggling operations, and security.

The collector added that strict measures have been put in place to prevent smuggling through Khunjerab Pass.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026