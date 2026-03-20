E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Balochistan High Court orders MPA’s inclusion in water scheme case

Saleem Shahid Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:38am
Balochistan High Court is seen in this file photo. — Photo courtesy BHC website/File
Balochistan High Court is seen in this file photo. — Photo courtesy BHC website/File
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• Directs NAB and ACE to initiate inquiry, conduct forensic audit, trace money and recover Rs30m with markup
• Petitioner requests suspension of officials concerned until completion of inquiry

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC), while hearing a constitutional petition regarding alleged irregularities in water supply schemes in Qila Abdullah, directed the petitioner’s counsel to include MPA Zamarak Khan Achakzai and the chairman of the Chief Minister Inspection Team as respondents in the case and to submit an amended title of the petition within two days.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mullahkhail and Justice Muhammad Najmuddin Mengal, was informed that the petitioner had requested it to declare the release of funds for schemes No. 3835 and 3916 illegal and unconstitutional, as no practical work had been carried out on them. The petition also requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to initiate a formal inquiry within seven days, conduct a forensic audit, submit progress reports every 30 days, trace the money trail, and recover approximately Rs30 million, along with markup, from the responsible officers and contractors.

The petitioner further requested that the officials involved be suspended until completion of the inquiry and that a comprehensive forensic audit of the schemes be conducted by a reputable chartered accountant firm or a special team from the Auditor General’s office. It was also requested that, if necessary, the bank accounts and movable and immovable assets of those responsible be frozen.

During the proceedings, the court enquired whether the petitioner had approached the relevant member of the provincial assembly (MPA) regarding the matter. The bench observed that once a scheme is proposed by an MPA, it becomes the responsibility of the relevant department and executing agencies to ensure its implementation.

Later, the court summoned the petitioner, Inayatullah Khan Achakzai, to the rostrum, where he recorded his statement under oath. He informed the court that three water supply schemes — Killi Inayat Kakozai, Killi Zabardast Kakozai, and Killi Channa Abdul Rahim — had been approved in Qila Abdullah with a cost of Rs10 million each from the funds of MPA Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai. He stated that despite the release of funds, no practical work had begun even after one year.

The petitioner further stated that he had repeatedly approached the relevant authorities, including the Secretary Local Government, the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT), and anti-corruption officials, but no effective action had been taken.

After recording the statement, the court directed the petitioner’s counsel to include MPA Zamarak Khan Achakzai and the chairman of the Chief Minister Inspection Team as respondents in the case and submit an amended title of the petition within two days.

The court ruled that notices would be issued to the respondents immediately after submission of the amended petition. A copy of the order was also directed to be sent to the office of the Additional Attorney General.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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