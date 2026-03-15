Balochistan High Court puts federal quota on hold at Loralai college

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has suspended the implementation of a special admission quota reserved for children of federal government employees at Capt Waqar Kakar Shaheed Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai, ordering authorities to halt admissions under the quota until further notice.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Malakhail and Justice Najamuddin Mengal during the hearing of a constitutional petition filed by advocate Ali Ahmed Kakar.

According to the petition, six seats in each Balochistan Residential College are reserved for children of federal government employees serving in the province. However, the petitioner argued that these seats are being allocated to non-local students from other provinces who do not hold Balochistan domicile.

Advocate Ali Ahmed Kakar contended that the policy deprives eligible children of federal employees belonging to Balochistan of their rightful admissions.

He maintained that the practice discriminates against local students and violates constitutional and legal provisions.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026