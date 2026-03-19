Body formed to probe Gilgit-Baltistan unrest

GILGIT: The federal Ministry of Interior has constituted a high-level committee to investigate recent incidents in Gilgit-Baltistan, where deadly clashes erupted between protesters and security forces.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had also formed a three-member judicial commission to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the situation.

At least 20 people, including two security officials, were killed in clashes following protests in Gilgit and Skardu after reports of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

During the unrest, protesters torched several installations, inc­luding security offices, a school, the AKRSP building, an IT Park, the SP office, residences of police officers and UN offices in Skardu.

A curfew was later imposed in Gilgit and Skardu for several days to restore law and order.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the committee has been tasked with probing the March 1 incidents in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The notification stated that in light of the deterioration of law and order, resulting in large-scale protests, damage to public property and disruption of peace, the competent authority has constituted a committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

The committee will be headed by Dawood Muhammad Bareach, special secretary at the Ministry of Interior. It also includes Commandant National Police Academy Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Joint Secretary Interior Tariq Salam Marwat and representatives from intelligence agencies.

The committee has been mandated to examine the circumstances leading to the unrest, including triggers, mobilisation patterns and administrative response, and to assess the performance of civil administration and law enforcement agencies.

It will also determine any lapses, negligence or coordination gaps, evaluate damage to public and private property and recommend corrective measures, accountability proceedings and preventive safeguards.

It may co-opt relevant officers, call for records and seek assistance from departments concerned and is required to submit its report within 30 days.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026