FBISE model to be replicated nationwide for modernising education boards

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering launching a new project aimed at making educational boards of the country equipped with modern technology on the pattern of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Since 2015-18, the federal government has upgraded FBISE through a Rs50 million project, “Modernisation and Standardisation of Examination System.”

The project was a brainchild of Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

According to documents, the project was completed in three years “with accomplishment of all set targets.” After completion of the project, the then PML-N government wanted to replicate it across the country. However, with the change of its government the plan could not be executed.

Planning, education ministries and FBISE working on proposed project, says board chairman

According to documents, a series of meetings of the project steering committee represented by all provinces was held in 2018-19, but no tangible progress could be made due to lack of interest by the provinces.

“After completion of the PML-N tenure in 2018, the new government of PTI did not prioritise this project and provinces too did not show any seriousness and the project was surrendered in 2019,” said an official source.

He said now, once again, the Planning Ministry is headed by Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Ikram Ali Malik, who had executed the project from 2015-18, is the chairperson of FBISE.

“So the government with the support of FBISE wants to provide same facilities and technology to all the 30 examination boards in the country,” the official said.

FBISE has completed concept papers for launching the new project and soon a presentation would be given to the planning minister. According to the working paper, the estimated cost of the project is Rs2 billion. Under the proposed project, three data centres with resources will be set up in provinces. Besides other facilities, provision of scanners and PC for scanning, customisation of software, delivery and training are part of the new project.

When contacted, the FBISE chairperson said on the direction of the federal government, the board was extending technical help to all the 30 boards.

“Recently, we conducted a training workshop for all boards and we are also transferring technology to the boards. But for executing all the plan, new resources and manpower are required; therefore, a new project has been planned,” he said and added that in the new project all components of previous project of FBISE (2015-18) had been added in addition to new items.

Sharing the details of new items, Dr Malik said the use of Artificial Intelligence in assessment process, introduction of verbal communication, certification on educational assessment for highly qualified persons, academic and resource audit, post-examination analyses and publication of examiner reports were part of the proposed project.

“Ministries of Planning, Education and FBISE are working closely on the proposed project and soon FBISE will give a briefing to planning minister in this regard,” he said.

To a query about willingness of provinces, he said all provinces were excited to modernise their educational boards.

Recently, State Minister for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar while addressing participant of a workshop organised by FBISE called for forward-looking vision and introduction of technology-driven reforms in the national examination system. She said the government will always be supporting all educational boards in embracing digital transformation, which will lead to transparent, credible and student-centred examination processes.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025