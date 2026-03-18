TikTokers’ bail in gambling apps case extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of TikTokers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak alias Naniwala in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi heard the bail petitions of the TikTokers, who appeared before the court on the expiry of their bail period.

The judge summoned the complete investigation record of the case from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The judge extended the bail of both Tiktokers till March 26.

In September 2025, the NCCIA had booked the content creators for allegedly promoting online gambling apps on their social media accounts.

BAIL: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three men arrested on charges of producing and selling substandard milk and allegedly attacking officials of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The court allowed the bail petitions of Waseem Ashiq and Gulfam against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

During the hearing, a counsel for the petitioners argued that the case registered on the complaint of an assistant food safety officer was baseless.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners were allegedly involved in producing synthetic and adulterated milk.

The PFA had recovered lotion, two mixing machines and three drums from their possession.

However, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the initial investigation had declared the suspects innocent, while a subsequent investigation found them guilty, raising serious doubts about the case.

The prosecution opposed the bail, however, the court allowed the petitions.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026