Lahore TikToker held for keeping lion cub, weapons

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: The Chuhng police arrested a famous TikToker and family vlogger Rajab Butt for illegally keeping a lion cub and weapons at his residence.

A police official said that a joint team of the police and the Punjab Wildlife department raided his residence at a private housing society and recovered the lion cub and the weapons.

During the inquiry, he said, Rajab Butt claimed that he had been gifted the lion cub during his wedding ceremony by his friend, rejecting the allegation of committing any wildlife regulations.

However, the police lodged an FIR against the TikToker and sent him behind the bars.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024

