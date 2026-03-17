Trump assails allies for refusing to join Iran operations, says US no longer ‘needs’ Nato assistance

US President Donald Trump has castigated Nato members and other allied nations for refusing to participate in military operations against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump lamented that allies are not getting involved even though other nations “strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon”.

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered Nato, where we spend hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one-way street — we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” the US president has said.

Trump reiterated his claim that US forces “decimated” Iran’s navy and air force and destroyed their anti-aircraft and radar, along with making sure that Iranian leaders “at virtually every level, are gone”, no longer posing a threat to Middle Eastern allies, or the world.

“Because of the fact that we have had such military success, we no longer ‘need’, or desire, the Nato Countries’ assistance — we never did! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea,” Trump said.

Calling the US “by far the most powerful country anywhere in the world”, he added that Washington does not need the help of anyone.