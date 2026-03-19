E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Cook-it-yourself: Gulab jamun trifle

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Eid Mubarak! This is the ‘Meethi Eid’, the time when the sweetness of friends and family get-togethers, and mouth-watering sheer khurma, mithai, halwa and other delicacies fill our hearts and plates with happiness and gratitude.

Keeping this in mind, here is a recipe that blends the traditional taste we love with a fun new twist. Gulab jamun trifle is very simple and easy to make, and brings together two favourite party desserts in the same dish.

In this versatile recipe, you can add your signature twist to it by substituting gulab jamun with any other mithai of your choice. You can also use any custard or cake flavour, and add fruits, jelly or anything else you fancy.

So this time, surprise your guests with this easy recipe that is ready in minutes! This recipe is enough for about four cup-sized servings.

Ingredients

• 2 cups (500ml) milk
• 2 tablespoons vanilla custard powder
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• ½ teaspoon vanilla essence
• 4–5 slices of pound cake
• 10-12 gulab jamuns (small ones)

Method

First, assemble your cups. Add a layer of sliced pound cake to the bottom of the cups.

Drizzle some of the gulab jamun syrup over the cake. Line the edges of the cup with halved gulab jamuns. Now that your cups are prepared, let’s start on the custard.

In a small bowl, mix the custard powder with a quarter cup of milk. Stir until it dissolves properly.

In a pot, bring the remaining milk to a boil over medium heat. Add the sugar and vanilla, and stir. Once the milk boils, reduce the heat and gradually add the custard mixture to the milk.

Whisk continuously to prevent lumps. Keep stirring until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Take it off the heat and pour the custard into the prepared cups. Let them chill until the custard settles.

Enjoy!

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

THE US-Israeli attempt to wipe out Iran’s top leadership is not likely to have the intended effect of making the...
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe