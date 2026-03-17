The UAE’s ministry of defence said the armed forces of the country are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks”.
“MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.”
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The UAE’s ministry of defence said the armed forces of the country are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks”.
“MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.”