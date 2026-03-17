E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Siraj warns against attempts to divide Muslims on sectarian lines

A Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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LOWER DIR: Former Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has warned against attempts to divide Muslims on sectarian lines and called for the Ummah’s unity to collectively confront challenges facing it.

He was addressing an Iftar dinner organised by the JI Munda tehsil chapter in the Jandol area here the other day.

Mr Haq criticised what he termed the devastation in Gaza and the large-scale loss of Palestinian lives, saying the situation demanded an immediate and united response from the Muslim world.

Referring to statements attributed to Pakistan’s leadership, he said it was regrettable that praise was being extended to US President Donald Trump despite the destruction caused in Gaza. “Those responsible for devastation in Gaza are being praised and even proposed for honours,” he said.

He said the Muslim world today needed unity more than anything else, stressing that solidarity among Muslim nations was more crucial than military strength or technological advancement.

The former senator warned against sectarian divisions within Muslim societies, saying such differences only weakened the Ummah and played into the hands of its adversaries. He said attempts to divide Muslims along sectarian lines were harmful at a time when unity was urgently needed.

Mr Haq said the US and Israeli policies had targeted Muslims in various regions regardless of sectarian identity, citing conflicts in Afghanistan, Gaza Strip and Iran as examples.

He said political, religious and social leaders should set aside their differences and work together to address the challenges confronting the Muslim world. He also warned that if conflicts in the region escalated further, the repercussions could spread across other countries in the Middle East.

JOURNALISTS PROTEST: Members of the Timergara and Chakdara press clubs on Monday staged separate demonstrations against an attack on a senior journalist by unidentified attackers.

The protesters took out rallies from their respective press clubs, while carrying placards bearing slogans in favour of journalists’ protection and freedom of the press. They condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved.

According to reports, unidentified individuals allegedly lured Mohammad Israr Khan, correspondent of a private TV channel, out of his house on Saturday night and attacked him with sticks and fists, causing injuries to his head, arms, legs and back.

The Ouch police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Several suspects have been detained, but the main culprits have yet to be traced.

District police officer Captain retired Mohammad Bilal Furqan told journalists on Monday that he had directed officials to ensure the early arrest of those responsible.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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